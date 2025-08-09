Manchester United sign Benjamin Sesko until 2030

An undated picture of Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko. — Manchester United

Manchester United have signed Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko from Germany’s RB Leipzig on a contract running until 2030, the club announced on Saturday.

Sesko joined Leipzig from Austrian club RB Salzburg in 2023 and has scored 39 goals in 87 appearances across all competitions for the German side.

The Slovenian striker expressed his admiration for Manchester United’s history and excitement about the opportunity ahead.

He said that during discussions about the move, everyone was clear about the team’s potential for growth.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special, but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko said.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.”

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and have also signed forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo ahead of the new campaign, which kicks off at home against Arsenal on August 17.

Sesko added that the club’s environment is positive and believes this is the perfect place to fulfill his dreams.

“From the moment I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfill all of my ambitions,” Sesko said.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my teammates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

The 22-year-old has enjoyed significant success in his career, earning 41 caps and scoring 16 goals for Slovenia since becoming the country’s youngest-ever debutant in 2021.