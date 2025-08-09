New Zealand stun Zimbabwe by an innings in second Test to whitewash series

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy (third from left) celebrates a wicket with teammates during the third day of the second Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo on August 9, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: New Zealand defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the second Test played at Bulawayo on Saturday, completing a 2-0 series whitewash.

Zimbabwe began their second innings on the third day of the match, chasing New Zealand's massive first innings total of 601/3. However, the Zimbabwean batting lineup collapsed and proved to be a mere sandcastle.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 117 runs in their second innings, trailing by 359 runs. Nick Welch was the standout batsman with 47 runs, while no other batter was able to put up significant resistance. Nine players failed to reach double figures in the second innings.

Zakary Foulkes took 5/37 in nine overs in the second innings and claimed a total of nine wickets in the match. He had taken four wickets in the first innings.

Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy took two wickets each, while Matthew Fisher claimed one.

Earlier, Zimbabwe also struggled in their first innings, getting all out for just 125 runs. Brendan Taylor was the top scorer with 44 runs.

Matt Henry took five wickets, Faulkes took four and Matthew Fisher took one in Zimbabwe’s first innings.

In reply to Zimbabwe’s 125, New Zealand’s batsmen not only erased the deficit but also set a massive total of 601/3 in their first innings.

Rachin Ravindra was the top scorer for New Zealand, playing a brilliant innings of 165 runs off 139 balls, including two sixes and 21 fours.

Devon Conway scored 153 runs, Henry Nicholls made 150 and Will Young contributed 74 runs.

For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwando and Vincent Masekesa took one wicket each, but their efforts were in vain.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway was named the Player of the Match and Matt Henry was declared the Player of the Series.