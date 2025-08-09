Liverpool manager Arne Slot names THIS team as favourite for Premier League triumph

Liverpool manager Arne Slot acknowledges fans after the match on August 4, 2025. — Reuters

WEMBLEY: Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed on Friday that his team is considered the favourites following their Premier League triumph last season.

The Reds secured their 20th English league title last season and have bolstered their squad with new signings such as Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

These additions have added fresh energy and depth to the squad as Liverpool prepare to defend their crown.

However, the club has also seen some significant departures, with key players like Trent Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid, Luis Diaz transferring to Bayern Munich, and promising youngster Jarell Quansah joining Bayer Leverkusen.

These exits represent a considerable change in the team dynamics, posing fresh challenges for Slot and his coaching staff.

Liverpool is also still mourning the tragic loss of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, who passed away last month in a car accident. His untimely death has deeply affected the club and its supporters.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s FA Community Shield clash against Crystal Palace, Slot acknowledged that being the favourites is a natural expectation for a team coming off such a successful campaign.

He also highlighted the new faces that have been brought into the squad to maintain their competitiveness.

“It’s completely normal that we are one of the favourites because we won last season,” Slot said. “We brought in good players, just like other teams did. That’s what makes the Premier League so exciting and competitive.”

“Every team in the Premier League is investing money. If we were favourites only because we spent a bit, that would be strange given the players we lost. But being favourites because we won last season and played so well that’s clear,” he added.

Liverpool will be aiming to secure their 17th Community Shield trophy when they face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium.