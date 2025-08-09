PFF finalises 15 point agenda, plans new logo, league launch

Headquarters of the Pakistan Football Federation in Lahore. — Facebook/PFF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has finalised a comprehensive 15-point agenda for its upcoming Executive Committee meeting, sources revealed on Saturday.

According to sources, the finalised agenda has been circulated among the committee members ahead of the meeting.

Key topics on the agenda include the launch of the franchise league, the opening of new bank accounts and the crucial appointment of the PFF General Secretary.

Two prominent names, Shahid Khokhar and Col Hamdani, are reportedly in consideration for the key administrative role.

PFF president Mohsen Gilani is expected to provide committee members with detailed briefings on recent interactions with global football governing bodies FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Updates on strategic partnerships and agreements with the Football Associations of Azerbaijan and China will also be presented.

Another important item for discussion is the proposal to introduce a new logo for the PFF. The meeting will review design options and decide on the federation’s rebranding.

Further agenda points include discussions on the commencement of the franchise league, the Premier League and the Challenge Cup tournaments aimed at boosting competitive football in Pakistan.

The committee will also review and approve the opening of new bank accounts to support the federation’s financial operations.

In line with the PFF constitution, the formation of various committees will be deliberated. Approval of the federation’s annual budget is also on the docket.

Members are set to discuss the legal status and autonomy of the PFF as an independent body.

The meeting will conclude with the formal handover of records from the PFF Normalisation Committee, marking a step toward stable governance.