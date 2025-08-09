Manchester City’s boss Guardiola provides injury update on Rodri

An undated picture of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed on Saturday that midfielder Rodri is still recovering from a ‘big injury’ sustained during the Club World Cup in July, admitting that the Ballon d’Or winner is unlikely to play a significant role in the early stages of the new Premier League season.

Guardiola did not disclose the exact nature of the injury but confirmed that the 29-year-old Spain international picked up the problem during City’s 4-3 defeat to Saudi club Al-Hilal in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup.

Ahead of Manchester City’s friendly against Italian side Palermo, Guardiola updated on Rodri’s condition, saying the midfielder has been gradually improving but still isn’t fully fit.

“Rodri is getting better but he had a big injury in the last game against Al-Hilal. He has trained better in the last few days. Hopefully after the international break in September, he will be really fit,” Guardiola said.

The City boss expressed cautious optimism that Rodri might get some playing time in the first few Premier League fixtures but emphasised the importance of not rushing him back too soon.

“Hopefully in these first three Premier League games, he can play some minutes, but what is important is that he doesn’t have pain because we don’t want Rodri coming back injured. We will try desperately to avoid that.”

Guardiola also mentioned that Rodri has participated in the last two training sessions with the team, which is a positive sign for his recovery. The Spanish midfielder’s fitness is vital for City, especially after a challenging 2024 season marred by injuries.

Last season, City suffered their earliest Champions League exit since the 2012-13 campaign and finished third in the Premier League, failing to defend their title. However, Guardiola insists the season should not be viewed as a failure, despite the setbacks.