Jake Paul shows interest in funding Taylor, Cameron trilogy

An undated picyure of Katie Taylor(right) and Chantelle Cameron. — Instagram/ chancam91

DUBLIN: YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly willing to finance the highly anticipated trilogy bout between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron at Dublin’s Croke Park.

According to MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian, most valuable promotions (MVP) has worked with Ireland's Taylor on her last two fights against Amanda Serrano in the United States.

Cameron remains the only fighter to have defeated Taylor in the professional ranks, making the matchup a key focus for MVP. Both fighters are signed with the promotional outfit, which also backed Taylor’s high-profile clashes with Serrano.

"Chantelle is a tough fight for Katie. It's her only loss. So you have to really see if that makes sense, and we'd like to do that at Croke Park," Bidarian said.

"We haven't talked to Matchroom about it, but Jake and I have talked at length about it."

The iconic 82,000-seat venue has long been a dream location for Taylor, 39, but efforts by her current promoters, Matchroom Boxing, have stalled due to high operational costs and negotiations with the GAA. To date, Taylor has fought in Ireland only twice, both times at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn responded cautiously to MVP’s offer, recalling MVP’s decision to host the Serrano fight at Madison Square Garden instead of Croke Park due to higher profits.

"They had the chance to fund the Serrano fight at Croke Park, but they chose to go to Madison Square Garden because it was a lot more lucrative," Hearn said.

While the WBC has mandated Taylor to defend her light-welterweight title against Cameron, Hearn indicated that any return to the ring and to Croke Park likely wouldn’t happen until summer 2026, if Taylor decides to fight again.