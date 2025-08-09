Correa stars as Astros beat Yankees in extra inning win

Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa looks on against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park on Aug 4, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Carlos Correa delivered a clutch single in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 5-3 extra-innings victory over the struggling New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday.

All the damage came against Yankees reliever Devin Williams, who opened the 10th inning with a wild pitch that advanced automatic runner Jose Altuve to third base.

Correa then lined a single through the drawn-in infield, putting Houston ahead 3-2.

Taylor Trammell followed with a two-run homer, his third of the season, a towering shot to right-center on an 0-1 changeup.

Williams has now surrendered five home runs this season, with four coming in his last eight appearances.

Josh Hader earned the win after pitching the ninth inning and finishing the 10th despite allowing an RBI single to Anthony Volpe and putting two men on base. He sealed the victory by retiring Trent Grisham on a flyout to center.

Jose Altuve gave Houston an early lead with a two-run homer in the first inning, his 20th of the season.

Astros starter Hunter Brown carried a one-hit shutout into the sixth inning before allowing two runs over five 1/3 innings.

Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler allowed two runs over five innings in his fifth career start, striking out three.

The Yankees have now lost six of their last seven games and dropped to 3-8 in extra innings this season. Ben Rice had two hits, including an RBI single.

Houston’s Framber Valdez will start next against New York’s Luis Gil on Saturday afternoon.