Joe Mazzulla signs multiyear extension with Boston Celtics

An undated picture of Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. — Reuters

BOSTON: The Boston Celtics have officially extended head coach Joe Mazzulla’s contract to a multi-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

The team has shown long-term commitment to the 37-year-old coach following a historic season that culminated in the franchise’s 18th NBA championship their first title since 2008.

According to a report, the specific terms and financial details of the contract extension were not disclosed.

Celtics president Brad Stevens praised Mazzulla’s leadership and dedication, acknowledging his impressive work over the past three years and calling him a ‘gifted leader’ and an integral part of the Celtics’ success.

“He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivaled by our most die-hard fans,” Stevens said in an official statement.

“He’s worked incredibly hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as head coach including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the NBA championship 2024, a remarkable achievement for any coach, let alone one so early in his career.

“Joe is a gifted leader who brings a consistent commitment to learning, improving and maximising each day we get to compete for the Boston Celtics.”

Mazzulla became the full-time head coach in February 2023, after serving as an interim coach earlier that season.

Since then, the Celtics have thrived under his leadership, winning an average of 57 games per season and clinching the 2024 NBA title.

That victory also made Mazzulla the youngest head coach to win the NBA Finals since legendary Bill Russell in 1969.

In a heartfelt statement, Mazzulla expressed his gratitude for the contract extension, calling it ‘a blessing.’

“I would not be here without my faith, my wife and my children,” he said.