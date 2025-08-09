Reynolds’ late triple lifts Pirates to comeback win over Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds circles the bases on a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at PNC Park on Aug 7, 2025. — Reuters

PITTSBURGH: Bryan Reynolds delivered a two-out triple in the bottom of the eighth inning, driving in the tying and go-ahead runs to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Friday.

Reynolds, who finished with two hits, one run, and two RBIs, lined a shot into right field off Reds reliever Tony Santillan, scoring Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Tommy Pham to erase a 2-1 deficit.

The hit gave the Pirates their second straight win in the four-game series and handed the Reds their third consecutive loss, dealing another blow to their fading playoff hopes.

Kyle Nicolas earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two, while Dennis Santana collected his seventh save after a clean ninth.

Reds starter Chase Burns turned in a stellar performance, striking out 10 over a career-high six innings while allowing just one run, but was left winless. Burns has now recorded 10 strikeouts in four consecutive starts.

Tyler Stephenson’s RBI double in the sixth put the Reds ahead 2-1, scoring Gavin Lux, who had three hits. Oneil Cruz had tied the game at 1 in the fourth with an opposite-field double off Burns, bringing home Reynolds.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller allowed two runs over five 2/3 innings, with Dauri Moreta ending the sixth by striking out the final batter to strand a runner.

The Reds, now 14-16 in one-run games, have fallen to 19-43 at PNC Park since 2018.

Earlier Friday, Cincinnati optioned Yosver Zulueta to Triple-A and recalled Sam Benschoter.