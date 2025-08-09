Former India cricketer advises Gill over excessive aggression in captaincy

India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 5, 2025. — Reuters

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik on Friday praised Shubman Gill’s captaincy in England while advising him to keep his aggression in check, noting that he crossed the line on several occasions during the tour.

Speaking to the Indian media, Karthik acknowledged Gill’s aggressive approach, pointing out that the young skipper occasionally overstepped but backed him to mature with time.

“He’s been aggressive at times; sometimes he did cross the line. I think he’ll change that about himself to an extent, I hope not too much. But most importantly, the way he handled the English media, he did it very well,” Karthik said.

Gill arrived in the United Kingdom with a modest Test average in the mid-30s, and his place in the side had been questioned by some critics.

However, the opener silenced doubters by topping the series charts with 754 runs in 10 innings at an exceptional average of 75.40.

“Walking into this series, people were asking, Shubman Gill, away from India, his record can be better. And he said, ‘I want to be the best batter across both teams’. It’s one thing to have confidence, but you’ve got to back it up with skill," he said.

"He came prepared. There was a vulnerability in his batting against the ball coming back in, but he worked on his technique and countered it,” Karthik explained.

The wicketkeeper-batter was particularly impressed with Gill’s record-breaking performance in the second Test at Edgbaston, where the 24-year-old became the first player in Test history to score a double-century and a 150 in the same match.

“What defined what he achieved was the hunger and determination. That 269 and the hundred he got at Edgbaston, the amount of time he batted was astounding,” Karthik said.

It is pertinent to mention that Gill was appointed captain of the Indian Test team after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format just prior to the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.