England’s Chris Woakes weighs rehab against surgery to play in Ashes

Chris Woakes heads off with an injury on day one of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London on July 31, 2025. — AFP

LONDON: England fast bowler Chris Woakes on Friday expressed his determination to be fully fit before the Ashes series, opting for rehabilitation over surgery in a bid for a quicker recovery from his shoulder injury.

Speaking to the British media, Woakes made it clear that he is waiting for the reports, after which he will map out a plan to be fit before the Ashes series.

"I'm waiting to see what the extent of the damage is, but I think the options will be to have surgery or to go down a rehab route and try and get it as strong as possible," Woakes said.

"Naturally with that [rehab] there will be a chance of a reoccurrence, but that could be a risk you're willing to take.

"From what I've heard from physios and specialists, the surgery rehab time would be around three to four months, which would overlap with the Ashes. That makes it tricky.

"With rehab, you could probably get it strong again within eight weeks. So that could be an option, but I'm still waiting for the full report," he said.

England needed 17 runs when Woakes walked in to join Gus Atkinson. Though he did not face a ball, he managed to run four, before Atkinson was bowled, handing India a narrow six-run win and levelling the series 2-2.

Woakes has received widespread praise for his courage, but the Warwickshire star insists it was simply part of the job.

"In my eyes, it was never a question [of going out to bat]. I was always going to do that and I believe anyone else in that dressing room would have done the same," he said.

"It’s surprising how much love and support I’ve received, but for me it was business as usual.

"When you get the opportunity, you do what’s best for your team. In that moment, it was to try and find a way with Gus at the other end to get us over the line.

"Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, but I’m thankful I put up the fight for the team," he concluded.

The 36-year-old is awaiting the results of a scan after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder on the first day of the fifth Test against India at The Oval.

Ruled out of bowling for the remainder of the Test, Woakes still came out to bat at number 11 on the dramatic final morning, with his left arm in a sling, as England chased a series-clinching victory.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Ashes series between Australia and England will begin on November 21 in Perth. The second Test will be played in Brisbane from December 4, followed by the third Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The fourth Test is scheduled for Melbourne starting December 26, while the fifth and final Test will take place in Sydney from January 4, 2026.