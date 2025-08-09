'Wanted to make it memorable,' says Hasan Nawaz after winning debut

Pakistan middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz speaks in a PCB video after his match-winning knock against West Indies in the first ODI at Tarouba on August 9, 2025. — Screengrab

TAROUBA: Pakistan middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz, who played a key role in the victory against West Indies in the first ODI, said that he had decided before the game to make his debut match memorable and was glad he succeeded.

In a video message released by the PCB after the match, Hasan said that Mohammad Rizwan had urged him to ensure he finished the game.

“This was my debut match and I had said to myself that I would make it memorable by becoming Player of the Match. Rizwan told me, ‘It’s your debut match, you have to finish it,’" he said.

"Even when Rizwan was walking back after getting out, he told me again, ‘Finish the match.’”

Hasan credited the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for preparing him to handle such situations.

“I was confident in my hitting, just like I’ve finished matches in the PSL. I’ve also played on challenging pitches in domestic cricket, so I believed I could do it here as well,” he said.

Hasan noted that the rain had made conditions tricky, with the ball gripping on the surface, making it difficult early on. He also highlighted his crucial partnership with Hussain Talat.

“Because of the rain, the ball was gripping, so I took some time. Hussain Talat and I planned that if we batted till the end, we could finish the match comfortably. The plan was to build a partnership because both of us can hit big shots,” Hasan said.

Hasan also praised the contributions of senior players Babar Azam, Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha, saying he has learned a great deal from them.

“I learn a lot from Babar Azam, Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah bowled really well. We did have some fielding lapses, which West Indies took advantage of,” he concluded.