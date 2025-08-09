Star player likely to part ways with CSK ahead of new IPL season

Ravichandran Ashwin (left) celebrates a wicket with MS Dhoni during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on March 23, 2025. — BCCI

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to part ways with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with indications emerging from the franchise’s recent internal discussions, Indian media reported on Friday.

According to a report, while the separation is yet to be officially confirmed, multiple developments suggest that Ashwin has made up his mind to move on and has conveyed his decision to the team management.

The reason for the potential split remains unclear. It is not known whether Ashwin has been briefed about CSK’s future plans, but the CSK officials, along with current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and former skipper MS Dhoni, have been meeting in Chennai over the past few days to chart the roadmap for the upcoming season.

Ashwin is also expected to step down as Director of Operations at the CSK Academy, a role he has held for the past year.

Ashwin has featured in 221 matches, claiming 187 wickets at an economy rate of 7.29, while also scoring 833 runs at a strike rate of 118.

He played nine games for CSK last season. Given his record and experience, the 37-year-old is expected to attract significant interest across the league.

Ashwin was bought by CSK for INR 9.75 crore ahead of the 2024 season, marking his homecoming after a nine-year gap. He represented Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals between 2016 and 2024.

The off-spinner began his IPL career with CSK in 2009 and spent his first eight seasons (2008–2015) under Dhoni’s leadership.

It is pertinent to mention that the news came just a day after reports emerged that Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson also requested to be released from his franchise.