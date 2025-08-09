'No fear of losing, we play to win,' says Rabada ahead of Australia series

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa pictured ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 08, 2025 in London, England. — ICC

DARWIN: South Africa’s experienced fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on Friday expressed confidence in his side’s chances of delivering a strong performance and securing victory against Australia in the upcoming ODI and T20 series.

Speaking to the media, Rabada said the Proteas have a young squad and with youth came fearlessness.

“You were talking earlier about when I came here for the first time that kind of reminds me of the space they’re in,” said Rabada.

He described the series against Australia as an excellent opportunity for the younger players to shape their careers.

“I’m sure they just want to do their best. They’ve got no fear. When you’re young, you’ve got no fear at all. I’m excited to see how they go in their careers,” he added.

Rabada last played for South Africa in June’s WTC final, where he took nine wickets.

He singled out Maphaka as an 'extremely exciting talent' and said he felt a responsibility to mentor him.

“Because he’s a bowler as well, I feel obliged to take him under extra care. But he’ll learn from his own experiences. We’re here as sounding boards, not to interfere too much in their careers,” Rabada said.

“You’re looking at growing this team over the next year and a half,” Rabada said.

Rabada emphasised that South Africa has no fear of winning or losing, but stressed that the team will be playing with the sole aim of winning.

“These games against Australia are about feeling each other out as team-mates and figuring out how we want to play. There’s no fear of winning or losing, although we play to win, it’s part of the process and evaluation,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the series between Australia and South Africa will begin with the T20Is, with the first two matches scheduled in Darwin on August 10 and 12, followed by the final game in Cairns on August 16.

The ODI series will start on August 19, with the opening match in Cairns, before concluding with two games in Mackay on August 22 and 24.

South Africa squads for Australia series:

T20I squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.

ODI squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen.