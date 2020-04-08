PCB tells ICC its desire to host World Cup: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly conveyed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) its desire to hold a World Cup and a Champions Cup between 2023 and 2031, according to Geo News sources.

The PCB has purportedly responded to an ICC correspondence by saying that it is open to host a major ICC tournament in the next few years.

The board is expected to give its presentation in this regard in the next ICC meeting, which is likely to take place towards the end of May.

The ICC had written to all the boards, asking for their input over hosting rights of its future tournaments.

India, England and Australia, as per sources privy to the matter, did not show interest in hosting any of the tournaments. However, the West Indies and the USA, in a joint bid, and Malaysia, as a separate entity, have shown interest in playing host to one of cricket’s major events.

The PCB had laid the groundwork of a future World Cup big when it had invited ICC CEO Manu Sawhney for a tour earlier this year to brief him of their arrangements for the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh series.

