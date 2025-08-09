WI vs PAK: Hassan Nawaz ends six-year drought with debut heroics

Pakistan’s middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz plays a shot during the first ODI against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 8, 2025. – AFP

TRINIDAD: Pakistan’s middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz marked his One Day International (ODI) debut in sensational fashion, guiding his team to victory with a match-winning knock of 63 against the West Indies in the opening match of the three-game series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Friday.

The 22-year-old etched his name into the record books, becoming only the 14th Pakistani batter to score a fifty or more on ODI debut — ending a six-year wait since Abid Ali last achieved the feat with a century against Australia in 2019.

Chasing 281, Pakistan endured a shaky start when opener Saim Ayub was dismissed for just five by Jayden Seales in the third over.

Abdullah Shafique (29) and Babar Azam (47) rebuilt the innings, with Babar sharing a 55-run stand with skipper Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan went on to register his 16th ODI half-century before falling to Shamar Joseph for 53.

At 180-5, the match hung in the balance — until debutant Nawaz joined forces with Hussain Talat to produce a composed, unbeaten 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket that sealed a five-wicket victory.

Nawaz, who was given a reprieve after being dropped, remained unbeaten on 63 off 54 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes.

Talat played a crucial supporting role, scoring 41* off 37 balls with four boundaries and a six, as Pakistan crossed the finish line in 48.5 overs.

Earlier, the West Indies were bowled out for 280 in 49 overs.

Evin Lewis top-scored with 60, captain Shai Hope contributed 55, and Roston Chase made 53. A late cameo from Gudakesh Motie (31 off 18 balls) pushed the total to a competitive score.

Shaheen Afridi spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling attack with figures of 4-51, while Naseem Shah claimed 3-55. Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Salman Ali Agha chipped in with a wicket each.

With this win, Pakistan take a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second ODI scheduled for Sunday.