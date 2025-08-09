Rizwan hails Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat for match-winning stand

Pakistan's ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan speaks during the post-match presentation after winning the first ODI against West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad on August 8, 2025. - Screengrab/Livestream

TRINIDAD: Pakistan’s ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan lauded debutant Hassan Nawaz and all-rounder Hussain Talat for their match-winning partnership in the team’s five-wicket victory over the West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Friday.

During the post-match press conference, Rizwan credited the duo for their composure under pressure.

"Hasan Nawaz and Talat deserve all the credit. The conditions weren’t easy, but to have that partnership coming in at seven, I want to give a lot of credit to Hussain Talat," Rizwan said.

Reflecting on the overall team performance, the wicketkeeper-batter pointed out areas for improvement.

"We want to improve a bit on our bowling. The ball was gripping in the first half and towards the end, we gave a few too many runs, I feel," he remarked.

He also discussed the mindset of the bowling unit and their adaptability to the conditions.

"Bowlers are happy because they feel it (having a single ball after the 34th over) can reverse, and there was a different feeling among the bowling group," he added.

Pakistan, chasing 281, got off to a shaky start when opener Saim Ayub was dismissed for just five runs by Jayden Seales in the third over.

Abdullah Shafique (29) and Babar Azam (47) provided stability, with Babar adding a valuable 55-run stand alongside Rizwan.

Rizwan reached his 16th ODI half-century before falling to Shamar Joseph for 53. With the score at 180-5, debutant Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Talat produced a composed, unbeaten 104-run stand for the sixth wicket to seal the win.

Hassan, dropped on the way to his maiden ODI fifty, remained unbeaten on 63 off 54 balls (five fours, three sixes), while Talat contributed 41* off 37 balls (four fours, one six) as Pakistan reached the target in 48.5 overs.

Earlier, West Indies were bowled out for 280 in 49overs. Evin Lewis top-scored with 60, while captain Shai Hope made 55 and Roston Chase added 53. Gudakesh Motie’s late cameo of 31 off 18 balls lifted the total.

Shaheen Afridi led Pakistan’s bowling attack with 4-51, Naseem Shah picked up 3-55, and Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Salman Ali Agha claimed a wicket apiece.

With this win, Pakistan lead the series 1-0, with the second ODI scheduled for Sunday.