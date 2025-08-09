Former WWE star Jake Swagger announces retirement from wrestling

An undated picture of former All-Elite Wrestling star Jake Hager. - Instagram/realjakehager

Former World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager, best known to WWE fans as Jack Swagger, has officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

The Oklahoma native confirmed the news during an appearance on the Rule Breakers with Saraya podcast, revealing that he is stepping away from the ring to focus on his new life as a full-time entrepreneur.

Hager, a former multi-sport combat athlete, appeared content with his decision, casually breaking the news while discussing his current endeavors.

When asked about his plans, he made it clear that his wrestling career has come to an end.

"I'm getting out of wrestling. I pretty much—I could say I'm retired from it," Hager said.

"I started a trucking company and so... running routes through Tampa and Florida. I'm not driving—got people driving. But yeah, I'm excited. Something to stick my teeth into. Hard work always pays off," he added.

Hager revealed that his new business is called Haulin’ Oats, a playful nod to the famous music duo Hall & Oates. With his children now aged 13 and 10, he added that he is enjoying spending more time at home with his family.

An accomplished amateur wrestler at the University of Oklahoma, Hager signed with WWE in 2006.

Wrestling under the name Jack Swagger, he went on to win the ECW Championship, the United States Championship, and the World Heavyweight Championship, the latter coming in 2010 after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Following his WWE departure in 2017, Hager competed in Bellator MMA, recording three victories and one no-contest.

In 2019, he joined the newly launched All Elite Wrestling (AEW), debuting on the first episode of Dynamite as part of Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction. He remained with AEW until his contract expired in May 2024.