Roston Chase achieves major landmark during first Pakistan ODI

Roston Chase of West Indies hits 6 during the 1st ODI match between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 8, 2025. - AFP

TRINIDAD: West Indies middle-order batter Roston Chase achieved a significant career milestone during the opening ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan on Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Chase’s well-crafted knock of 53 off 54 deliveries not only anchored the hosts’ innings but also took his career tally beyond 1,000 runs in ODI cricket, making him the 41st West Indies player to reach the landmark.

The Caribbean side’s all-time leading run-scorer in the 50-over format remains former captain Chris Gayle, one of only two West Indian batters to surpass 10,000 ODI runs.

Gayle amassed 10,425 runs in 298 matches, while Brian Lara sits second with 10,348 runs in 295 matches.

In Friday’s clash, West Indies posted 280 runs before being bowled out in 49 overs, powered by half-centuries from Evin Lewis, skipper Shai Hope and Chase.

Sent in to bat first, the hosts suffered an early blow when Brandon King was removed for just four runs in the opening over by Shaheen Afridi.

Lewis and Keacy Carty then steadied the innings with a 50-run stand for the second wicket, easing the early pressure.

Lewis reached his 11th ODI fifty and scored 60 off 62 balls, hitting five boundaries and three sixes, before falling to Saim Ayub with the score at 105-3 in the 19th over.

Hope and Sharfane Rutherford added 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Rutherford was dismissed by Agha Salman for 10. Chase then joined his captain in a crucial 50-run stand, guiding the West Indies to 136-4 in 25.3 overs.

Hope brought up his 29th ODI half-century as the pair added valuable runs, but Afridi ended his innings on 55 off 77 balls, breaking a 64-run partnership.

Shaheen continued to trouble the West Indies, removing Romario Shepherd for four to make it 215-6 in the 43rd over. Chase brought up his sixth ODI fifty but was dismissed the very next ball by Naseem Shah with the score at 233-7.

Gudakesh Motie’s quickfire 31 off 18 balls, including three fours and two sixes, helped push the total past 250 before Naseem dismissed him and then bowled Jediah Blades for a first-ball duck to wrap up the innings.

Afridi starred with the ball, claiming 4-51 in eight overs, while Naseem took 3-55. Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Salman Agha picked up one wicket each.