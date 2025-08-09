West Indies bundled out for 280 in thrilling first ODI against Pakistan

West Indies batters Evin Lewis and Keacy Carty are pictured during the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on August 9, 2025. – AFP

TRINIDAD: West Indies, boosted by crucial fifties from Evin Lewis, captain Shai Hope and Roston Chase, managed a competitive total of 280 all out in 49 overs in the opening match of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

After being sent to bat first, West Indies faced an early setback as Brandon King was dismissed for four runs in the very first over by Shaheen Afridi.

Evin Lewis and Keacy Carty then steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership for the second wicket, easing the early pressure.

However, the partnership was broken at 81-2 in 14.2 overs when Sufiyan Muqeem dismissed Carty, who scored 30 off 39 balls.

Lewis played a pivotal innings, reaching his 11th ODI fifty and scoring 60 runs off 62 deliveries, including five boundaries and three sixes. His innings ended when Saim Ayub dismissed him with the score at 105-3 in 19 overs.

Captain Shai Hope and all-rounder Sharfane Rutherford added a useful 31-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Rutherford was dismissed for 10 off 19 balls by Agha Salman.

Roston Chase then joined Hope and provided valuable support, putting together a 50-run partnership as the West Indies sought to set a challenging target. The team stood at 136-4 in 25.3 overs.

Hope led from the front, reaching his 29th ODI fifty, helping the team reach 196-4 in 40 overs.

However, in the final stages of the innings, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi ended Hope's crucial innings of 55 runs off 77 balls, which included four boundaries. This also ended the 64-run partnership between Hope and Chase.

The West Indies lineup came under more pressure from Shaheen, losing their sixth wicket when Romario Shepherd was dismissed for four runs off 10 balls, with the score at 215-6 in 43 overs.

Chase continued to challenge the Pakistani bowlers, raising his bat to celebrate his sixth ODI fifty as he carried the innings into the final six overs before the innings ended.

Unfortunately, he was dismissed on the very next ball by Naseem Shah, with the team at 233-7 in 44.5 overs.

Gudakesh Motie contributed crucial runs to push the total beyond 250 in the 47th over.

Shaheen then claimed his fourth wicket by dismissing Shamar Joseph, who had hit a six off him on the previous ball, leaving the West Indies struggling at 262-8 in 47.3 overs.

Naseem Shah struck again, ending Motie's valuable innings of 31 runs off 18 balls, which included three fours and two sixes. He then bowled Jediah Blades for a first-ball duck, wrapping up the West Indies innings.

Shaheen Afridi led the bowling attack, claiming 4/51 in eight overs, followed by Naseem Shah with 3/55. Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem and Salman Agha chipped in with one wicket apiece.