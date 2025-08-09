Imam-ul-Haq’s career-best 159 powers Yorkshire past Northamptonshire

Imam-Ul-Haq of Yorkshire acknowledges the applause on reaching his century during the Men's Metro Bank One Day Cup match between Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Yorkshire at The County Ground on August 08, 2025 in Northampton, England. - AFP

NORTHAMPTON: Imam-ul-Haq delivered a masterclass innings, scoring a career-best 159 runs to steer Yorkshire to a commanding 202-run victory against Northamptonshire in the One Day Cup at the County Cricket Ground on Friday.

The stylish left-hander faced 130 deliveries, smashing 20 boundaries and two sixes, while surpassing the landmark of 5,000 List A runs in his career.

This innings also eclipsed his previous highest score of 151, which he made against England back in 2019.

Yorkshire set an imposing target of 374 runs for five wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Imam came to the crease early, as the team slipped to 8-1 in just 2.1 overs.

He then solidified the innings with an important 83-run partnership alongside William Luxton, taking the score to 91 after 16 overs.

The 29-year-old reached his century off 95 balls, then upped the pace to put pressure on the bowlers.

He further contributed with key stands of 158 runs with James Wharton (66) and 75 runs with the aggressive Matt Revis, propelling Yorkshire past the 300-run mark.

Imam’s innings ended on the final ball of the 44th over, with Yorkshire at 324 runs.

Chasing a daunting total, Northamptonshire faltered and were dismissed for just 172 runs in 38.5 overs. George Bartlett was the top scorer with a quickfire 30 runs off 24 balls, featuring three boundaries and a six.

Dan Moriarty was the pick of the bowlers for Yorkshire, taking four crucial wickets in his full quota of 10 overs to ensure a dominant victory.