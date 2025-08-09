Son Heung-min hails opportunity to share pitch with Messi in MLS

This collage of pictures shows LAFC striker Son Heung-min (left) and Lionel Messi. — Reuters

New LAFC signing Son Heung-min applauded the chance to share the pitch with legend Lionel Messi at the Major League Soccer (MLS) stage, saying he was lucky to get the chance of playing alongside Inter Miami’s captain, international media reported on Friday.

Son joined LAFC from Tottenham Hotspur in an MLS record $26 million deal, breaking the MLS's previous record of $22 million, which Atlanta United FC paid last winter to secure the signature of Emmanuel Latte Lath.

After joining MLS, Son has said that it will be an honour to share the pitch with legend Messi.

He added that one of the reasons for joining the American soccer league was also the Argentine superstar.

"It's huge. I mean, we are very lucky to watch Lionel Messi playing football in the same generation. Watching him play, scoring so many goals, and joining the MLS, I think it will affect so many players, and it also affects me that what he has done for his club and for his country. It just also changed my mind," Son said.

"I'm very lucky that I can share the same pitch with him."

Son played 454 matches for his previous club Tottenham, scoring 173 goals. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season.

Son Heung-min, who joined Tottenham in August 2015, lifted his first trophy with Spurs when they beat Manchester United in the final of the Europa League.

Son is also the seventh player ever to reach 450 appearances for Spurs. He has previously represented Bundesliga clubs Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen.