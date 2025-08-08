Conway, Ravindra, Nicholls hit tons as New Zealand pile lead over Zimbabwe

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates scoring a century on the second day of their second Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on August 8, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls scored anchoring centuries to power New Zealand to a massive first-innings lead over Zimbabwe on the second day of the second Test here at the Queens Sports Club on Friday.

At the stumps on day two, the visitors were 601/3, leading by a mammoth 476 runs with Nicholls and Ravindra at the crease.

The duo will now resume New Zealand’s innings on day three as they look to inflict an innings defeat on Zimbabwe to clinch the two-match series 2-0.

Earlier in the day, the touring side resumed their first innings from 174/1 through opening batter Conway and nightwatchman Jacob Duffy.

The duo frustrated Zimbabwe’s bowling attack by adding 61 runs to their overnight partnership until Vincent Masekesa eventually got rid of nightwatchman Duffy, who scored a handy 36 with the help of six boundaries.

Conway was then involved in a 110-run partnership for the third wicket with Henry Nicholls until getting cleaned up by Blessing Muzarabani.

The left-handed batter scored 153 off 245 deliveries with the help of 18 boundaries.

Following his dismissal, Ravindra joined Nicholls in the middle, and the duo combined strongly to steer New Zealand into a commanding position.

The duo put together an unbeaten 256 runs for the fourth wicket, bolstering New Zealand’s total past the 600-run mark.

At the conclusion of the second day, Ravindra was unbeaten on 165 off just 139 deliveries, having smashed 21 fours and two sixes, while Nicholls had made 150 not out with the help of 15 boundaries.

For Zimbabwe, only Masekesa and Muzarabani could pick up a wicket on the second day.