Head coach Joe Mazzulla signs contract extension with Boston Celtics

An undated photo of Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. — NBA

Joe Mazzulla has signed a contract extension with the NBA franchise Boston Celtics as a head coach, the team announced on Friday.

The monetary value or the length of the deal is not disclosed by the Celtics.

Mazzulla, 37, has won 182 and lost 64 regular-season games and possesses a 33-17 playoff record in three NBA seasons with Boston. The Celtics claimed silverware in 2024.

He also has the record of being the youngest head coach to lift an NBA trophy since Bill Russell winning the championship in the 1968-69 season at the age of 35, as a player-coach.

Team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens showed excitement over his contract extension in a statement.

"We are very excited that Joe has agreed to extend with the Celtics. He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivaled by our most die-hard fans,” Stevens said.

“He's worked hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as a head coach -- including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the 2024 NBA Championship.

“Joe is a gifted leader who brings a consistent commitment to learning, improving and maximizing each day we get to compete for the Boston Celtics."

Joe Mazzulla, who was a Boston Celtics assistant coach for three seasons before taking the helm, said he is grateful for the opportunity.

"This is truly a blessing. I would not be here without my faith, my wife and my children. We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, Brad's mentorship and the support of our staff,” Mazzulla said.

“Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston."