Ireland beat Pakistan in last-ball thriller to clinch T20I series

Ireland players celebrate a dismissal during their second T20I against Pakistan at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on August 8, 2025. — PCB

DUBLIN: Jane Maguire smashed a six on the final delivery of the innings to power Ireland to an enthralling four-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Clontarf Cricket Club on Friday.

Chasing a daunting 169-run target, the home side knocked the winning runs on the final delivery of the run chase when Maguire smashed top-ranked Sadia Iqbal for a six on the first ball she faced.

The victory powered Ireland to an unassailable 2-0 lead over Pakistan in the three-match series. The third T20I is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Leading the way for the hosts was batter Orla Prendergast, who top-scored with a brisk half-century.

The top-order batter made 51 off 34 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes.

She was also involved in a recovering 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Laura Delany, who contributed with a 34-ball 42, comprising five fours.

Middle-order batter Rebecca Stokell also made a handy contribution with a quickfire 34 not out from just 16 deliveries, laced with four fours.

Rameen Shamim was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking three wickets for 36 runs in her four overs, while captain Fatima Sana and Sadia made one scalp apiece.

Opting to bat first, the touring side accumulated 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a decent start to their innings as their new opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar yielded 62 runs inside eight overs before both perished on successive deliveries.

Shawaal remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 33 off 27 deliveries with the help of six boundaries, while Muneeba smashed three fours and a six on her way to a 22-ball 27.

Following the back-to-back blows, Natalia and Eyman Fatima partnered strongly to add an important 43 runs for the third wicket until the former fell victim to Lara McBride in the 13th over.

Fatima made 23 off 16 deliveries, laced with two fours and a six.

Natalia was then involved in a 30-run partnership for the fourth wicket with skipper Fatima Sana, which bolstered Pakistan’s total.

Cara Murray broke the threatening partnership for Ireland by dismissing aggressor Natalia, who scored 31 off just 17 deliveries, hitting four boundaries.

Skipper Fatima followed suit two overs later, falling victim to Orla Prendergast after scoring 23 off 16 with the help of one four and a six.

Number seven batter Tuba Hassan (10 not out) made handy contributions at the backend, making sure Pakistan breached the 160-run barrier.

For Ireland, Lara McBride and Murray picked up two wickets each, while Prendergast chipped in with one.