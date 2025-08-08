Barcelona coach Hansi Flick hit with one-match ban by UEFA

An undated photo of Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. — Reuters

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and his assistant Marcus Sorg have been banned for one match and fined 20,000 euros ($23,320) each by UEFA for misconduct in their Champions League semifinal defeat to Inter Milan, the European football governing body's disciplinary committee announced on Friday.

Flick was seen protesting wildly at several refereeing decisions in a Champions League semifinal where his side was beaten 4-3 by Inter in May, which stopped them from making it into their first final of the event in a decade.

The sanctions mean that Hansi Flick and his assistant will both sit out of the dugout for their opening encounter of this season's Champions League.

In a separate decision, Barcelona’s strikers Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski were also fined 5,000 euros each by UEFA for a breach of Anti-Doping Regulations and not immediately reporting to a control post at the same game.

Barcelona and Inter Milan were also fined for other misconduct. Including 5,250 euros for fans throwing objects and 2,500 euros for lighting fireworks during the match for Barca.

Meanwhile, Inter was fined 22,000 euros for supporters' blocking public passageways and another 11,500 euros for lighting fireworks.

This is not the first time Barcelona have been in hot water this summer, UEFA has also fined them 15 million euros for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations. If they fail to meet a series of conditions this season, the fine could rise to 60 million euros.