Former Zimbabwe captain Cremer available for selection after seven years

Zimbabwe's Graeme Cremer in action during their fourth ODI against Sri Lanka at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on July 8, 2017. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Zimbabwe captain and experienced spinner Graeme Cremer has made his return to the country’s domestic cricket structure and became eligible for national team selection, international media reported on Friday.

Cremer, who made his last international appearance for Zimbabwe in March 2018, had given up the sport for golf before moving to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he was involved in several coaching roles.

The 38-year-old has now made his return to Zimbabwe's National Premier League, representing defending champions Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club and has emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the 45-over competition.

His bowling brilliance in the domestic tournament has brought him in contention for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers, slated to be held in Zimbabwe in September, an international cricket news website reported.

"It's amazing being back," Cremer said about his return after the match against Queens Sports Club in Kwekwe.

"Kwekwe was my home ground for many years, so it was great walking out and being part of Takashinga, which is such a prestigious club. They welcomed me into the team and it was an amazing team environment. I'm really happy with the start," he added.

Graeme Cremer returned brilliant bowling figures of 4/43 and powered Takashinga to a 134-run victory over Queens Sports Club, which featured fellow veteran Brendan Taylor, who is playing his first international match for Zimbabwe after a four-year hiatus.

The spinner described playing alongside Taylor as an ‘amazing feeling’, while also expressing satisfaction at seeing the latter among runs.

"We are close friends, myself and Brendan, so it was an amazing feeling being on the field with him again and nice to see him score some runs," Cremer continued.

"It's great watching him bat, and then walking out onto the field with him, just how we communicate because we have played so much cricket together. It really helps someone like that out with me," he concluded.