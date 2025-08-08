Belal Muhammad backs Arman after Topuria's fight rejection comments

This collage of pictures shows Armenian MMA fighter Arman Tsarukyan and Belal Muhammad. — Reuters/Instagram

American Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Belal Muhammad on Thursday asserted that Arman Tsarukyan deserves a title shot against lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Topuria has become one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts following his knockout victory against Charles Oliveira in June to capture the lightweight belt.

With the win, Topuria has also joined the elite group of fighters who have won UFC titles in two different divisions.

Ilia Topuria faced off with Paddy Pimblett in the cage after the fight, even though Tsarukyan is the number one contender. He has also stated that he would rather vacate the belt instead of fighting the Armenian.

However, former welterweight champion Belal has now come to the defence of Tsarukyan and backed him.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Belal said that Arman is worthy of a title shot.

“I mean if you see it, you do see it a little bit, Ilia saying he won’t fight him. He’ll give up the belt before fighting him. I don’t know where that came from. I do think Arman is worthy of a title shot, especially after weighing in as a backup, the last one,” Muhammad said.

Belal further added that people criticise him for pulling out of Islam Makhachev's fight, but if it was because of injury, then UFC knows it. If he made it that far and he did not get the reward of fighting, it would have hurt him.

“People keep coming at him for the pull out of Islam fight, but I mean, if it was truly an injury, obviously the UFC knows, and like I said, one of the hardest things in this sport to make it to fight night,” Belal added.

“The only way to train is to fight. Every single day at practice, we put our bodies through a lot. So, if he made it that far and he didn't get the reward of fighting, I’m sure it broke him and made him upset.

“So, if it was legit injury and he did weigh up as backup, I do think he deserves a title shot.”