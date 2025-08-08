Pakistan win toss, elect to bat against Ireland in second T20I

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis (second from left) and Pakistan's Fatima Sana (second from right) at the toss for their second T20I at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on August 8, 2025. — PCB

DUBLIN: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first in the second women’s T20I of the three-match series against Ireland here at the Clontarf Cricket Club on Friday.

Playing XIs



Pakistan made two changes to their lineup as Tuba Hassan and Shawaal Zulfiqar replaced Diana Baig and Gull Feroza, while home side Ireland retained their combination which secured a sensational 11-run victory in the series opener on Wednesday.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Rameen Shamim, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis (c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray and Lara McBride.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and Ireland have come face-to-face 20 times in the shortest format, with the former boasting a dominant record with 15 victories.

Matches: 20

Pakistan: 15

Ireland: 5

The last T20I series between the two sides was played in 2022, which Ireland won 2-1.

Overall, Pakistan and Ireland have locked horns in two bilateral series, with both emerging victorious once apiece.

FORM GUIDE:

The two teams enter the match with contrasting momentum in their favour as Ireland are on an eight-match winning streak, which included 3-0 clean sweeps over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost four of their last five completed matches, including an 11-run defeat in the series opener against Ireland.

Ireland: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, L, L, L, W