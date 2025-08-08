Liverpool's Arne Slot says club still exploring transfer market amid Isak talk

Liverpool manager Arne Slot acknowledges fans after the match at Anfield in Liverpool on August 4, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has refused to talk about Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, saying he and a lot of managers never talk about a player who is officially not signed, but mentioned that the club will continue their hunt in the market.

The Premier League champions' offer, worth £110m plus add-ons for Isak, was rejected by Newcastle last week.

Liverpool is still interested in Isak, and reportedly, it is now up to the Magpies whose decision will decide the future of their star striker if the Reds return with an improved bid this summer.

With the departure of forwards like Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, who is closing in on a move to Al-Hilal, Liverpool is keen to sign another striker of sufficient quality to start and represent fair market value.

When Slot was asked about Liverpool’s interest in Isak on Friday, he said that it is not fair to talk about a player who is not yours.

He said that players have left, but the club is also signing new ones, and youngsters are doing well.

"As you know from me and it's the same for a lot of managers, you never talk about a player who isn't yours. I can talk about Hugo [Ekitike], who we signed recently and has done really well until now,” Slot said.

"We are really happy with the squad we have and there is every reason to be happy about that because we won the league last season.

"OK, players left but we've brought players in as well and youngsters are doing good.”

Slot also talked about Nunez's deal, saying he might leave, but things are not finalised yet.

He said that the team already possesses several attacking options, but the club is still exploring options in the market.

“At this moment in time, Darwin might leave but things are not signed yet so we need to wait a few days before that's completely done,” Slot continued.

"I think we already have a lot of attacking power in our team. When I think about Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Mo [Mohamed] Salah, Jeremie Frimpong who can play as a right winger, Florian Wirtz who can play as a left winger, so I already feel I have a lot of attacking options.

"But as always as a club we are always looking at the chances in the market but that can also be in the midfield and the last line."

Liverpool will take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield at Wembley this weekend, and Arne Slot has made it clear that if the team want to start the new season with some silverware, they will have to be at their best.