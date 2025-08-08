Liverpool appoints Gareth Taylor as new head coach

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor before the match against Tottenham Hotspur on March 2, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool has appointed Gareth Taylor as their new head coach for the women's team, the club announced on Friday.

Taylor was sacked by Manchester City five months ago and coached them for five years. He guided City to the FA Cup and League Cup triumphs.

He instructed the team to narrow the second-place finish to Chelsea in the Women's Super League in 2024, which was decided by goal difference.

It is pertinent to mention that he was fired by City in March, just before their final clash against Chelsea, due to the team's bad performance.

City went on to finish fourth in the Women's Super League

Last season, Liverpool was seventh.

Reflecting on his addition to the club, Taylor cited that everyone knows the history of the club and its potential, and added that he is looking forward to contributing his part to the team.

"Everyone in football knows about the history, size and potential of (Liverpool), and I am really looking forward to the task ahead," Taylor said.

Taylor further said that they aim to make a team which plays proper football and achieves success for the team.

"Our aim is to create a team that supporters can be proud of, which plays good football and which will hopefully bring success along the way."

Andy O'Boyle, managing director of Liverpool's women's programme, hailed the appointment, saying Taylor.

The managing director of Liverpool's women's programme, Andy O'Boyle, further praised his addition to the team, saying that he has a great record and has developed great players in past.

"has a proven track record of building successful, identity-driven teams and his ability to develop players and help them reach the next level is second to none," O'Boyle said.