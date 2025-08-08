Chelsea's Levi Colwill underwent successful ACL surgery

An undated picture of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. — Reuters

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill underwent successful surgery on Thursday after he earlier suffered an anterior cruciate ligament ACL injury during the training season. The 22-year-old is likely to miss most of the new season.

The Premier League club mentioned that the healing normally takes six to nine months for any player to recover from an ACL injury and return to action.

The club stated in their official statement that the player had undergone successful surgery.

“Defender Levi Colwill has today undergone successful surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The 22-year-old had reported back to Cobham for pre-season at the start of this week, before unfortunately sustaining the injury in training," Chelsea released a statement.

Chelsea added that medical checkups earlier confirmed that he should undergo surgery for recovery, and the club's medical team will help him in the rehabilitation phase.

"Medical assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action. Levi will now begin his recovery and be supported by the club's medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase," the club added.

The defender has already made 43 appearances in all contests for Chelsea in his previous season, and his performance was instrumental in helping the West London side win the Club World Cup in July. The club ended in fourth position in the Premier League last season.

Chelsea kick off their 2025-26 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on August 17.