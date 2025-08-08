Khabib provides major update on Islam Makhachev’s retirement

This collage of pictures shows Islam Makhachev (left) and Khabib Nurmagomedov. — Reuters

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the coach and mentor of Islam Makhachev, has opened up about the latter's retirement timeline, saying he would not let the former lightweight champion overextend his career.

Makhachev, who is known for his impressive 12-0 winning streak, is considered one of the best lightweight UFC fighters. He has a great resume with wins over fighters like Dan Hooker, Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira.

Given his record, UFC fans and pundits are wondering when the Russian fighter will hang up his gloves.

Meanwhile, his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has addressed the situation, saying Islam should not compete beyond a certain age.

"Islam maybe, my honest opinion, one and a half, two years because [his] age in October is going to be 34. Nobody is going to be [the] same. When time comes, they don't ask what's your name. Of course, I finish when I was 32,” Khabib said.

“I don't even begin because I have this situation with my life, that's why [I retired]."

Khabib further said that one should not fight beyond 35 because after 35, you cannot be the same fighter, and after your prime, you only fight for money.

“But when you become 35, you need to stop doing this because leave this sport for young guys. When you become 35 and you don’t finish, somebody is going to finish you. Why? It’s better to finish,” he added.

“After 35, you're never going to be the same. People can talk whatever they want. When you're past your prime, you're going to fight only for money.”

Former UFC champion Makhachev vacated his lightweight belt in May and moved up to the welterweight division. The Russian made the decision after Belal Muhammad lost the UFC welterweight belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Islam Makhachev will fight Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight title in November.