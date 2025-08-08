Harry Kane pays tribute to Son Heung-min after Bayern's win

An undated picture of Harry Kane(right) and Son Heung-min. — Reuters

MUNICH: Harry Kane paid tribute to his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Son Heung-min following Bayern Munich’s commanding 4-0 friendly victory over Spurs at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

The England captain, who ended his 19-year association with Tottenham by joining Bayern two summers ago, opened the scoring in the 12th minute after expertly controlling a pinpoint long pass over the top from Michael Olise.

Reflecting on the win, Kane praised his side’s dominant display.

"The performance today was pretty dominant from start to finish," Kane said.

The Bayern striker also took the opportunity to congratulate Son on his career with Spurs, describing him as both an exceptional player and a remarkable person.

"Massive congratulations to him and his career at Tottenham," Bayern Munich striker Kane said.

"First and foremost, a great person. I've got to know him really well as a friend, and just how humble he is and how good a guy he is.

He went on to highlight their historic on-field connection.

"I think as a player, you know, we had one of the best partnerships in Premier League history. We just had that connection that we loved," he concluded.

Kane, who joined Tottenham’s academy at the age of 11, scored 280 goals in more than 430 appearances for the club across all competitions. The 32-year-old made the switch to German champions Bayern Munich in August 2023.