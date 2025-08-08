Cristiano Ronaldo denies claims of convincing Joao Felix to join Al-Nassr

This collage of pictures shows Portuguese forward Joao Felix (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters/AFP

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo denied the claims of convincing Joao Felix to join Al-Nassr and hijacking the latter’s proposed move to Benfica.

Portugal forward Felix joined his countryman Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Chelsea this summer on a two-year contract following a loan spell at AC Milan.

Felix was initially speculated to join his boyhood club Benfica, but the deal somehow failed to materialise.

Felix moved from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in 2019 at the age of 19 and then joined Chelsea on loan for the 2022-2023 season before being loaned to Barcelona the following season. He then signed a deal with Chelsea on a permanent basis in August 2024.

Speaking to the press following a hat-trick against Rio Ave in a 4-0 pre-season victory, Cristiano Ronaldo denied all the claims that he played a role in Felix’s move to Al-Nassr.

"Stealing is bad news, no one stole anything from Benfica. Everyone knows João, he's very talented, and I think he'll help us a lot in the Saudi league, which is very competitive. You don't know, you're not there, you don't show up, but we saw it at the Club World Cup," Ronaldo said.

"I think it was a better option for Félix than playing in the Portuguese league; just look at the number of stars there are in Saudi Arabia.

“Regardless of not playing in the Champions League, it was a very wise decision on his part. Calling him to convince him? I don't do that, I don't pick up the phone. It's not my job. You guys said that, but my job is to train and play."

Al-Nassr to face Almeria in their upcoming pre-season friendly on Sunday at Estadio Mediterraneo.