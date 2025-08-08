Ben Shelton stuns Khachanov to win maiden ATP Masters 1000 title

Ben Shelton (USA) lifts the winners trophy after defeating Karen Khachanov during the singles final at Sobeys Stadium on Aug 7, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: American fourth seed Ben Shelton battled past Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) to capture his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open on Thursday.

In a thrilling contest at Centre Court, both players displayed high-intensity tennis, keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Khachanov had enjoyed an impressive run earlier in the tournament, defeating Italian 13th seed Flavio Cobolli, Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur, and American second seed Taylor Fritz.

The Russian took a 5-3 lead in the opening set and looked poised to take control, but Shelton fought back, only to narrowly lose the set in a tie-break.

At 2-2 in the second set, play was briefly halted due to technical issues. Upon resumption, Khachanov surged ahead 4-3, but Shelton responded with a crucial break to move 5-4 up.

The 22-year-old then saved four break points to level the match and force a decider, which was ultimately settled in a tense tie-break.

With this victory, Shelton becomes the youngest American man to win a Masters 1000 event since former world No. 1 Andy Roddick claimed the Miami title in 2004.

Reflecting on the match, Shelton admitted Khachanov’s aggressive play kept him under constant pressure.

"Karen was bullying me around the court. The way he hit his forehand tonight, the way he was cutting off the court, the way he was serving, it felt like I had a freight train coming at me," Shelton said.

"So, it was uncomfortable to move forward. The ball was coming at me even faster.

"But I started being able to redirect, get some big shots off of my own, and kind of flip the momentum of that match. So, that was huge for me."