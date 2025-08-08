‘Pakistan beaten, India next’: Gulbadin Naib confident ahead of tri-series, Asia Cup

Gulbadin Naib celebrates after Afghanistan won by 4 wickets during the 2022 Asian Games men's second semi-final cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on October 6, 2023. - AFP

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has expressed confidence in his team’s chances ahead of the upcoming T20I tri-series against Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which will be followed by the Asia Cup 2025.

Speaking to a local Indian sports platform, Naib was asked whether Afghanistan could go all the way and win the tri-series.

“Our players are performing well, and since the tri-series is in the UAE, I definitely feel we will reach the final,” Naib said.

“Pakistan is not an easy side, and the UAE has also been doing well of late. I strongly believe the outcome will be positive,” he added.

When questioned about his preference between securing a win over Pakistan or India, the right-handed batter shared his thoughts emphasising the team’s competitive spirit and passion for high-profile clashes.

“I would love to defeat both sides. But we really enjoy playing against India, as our last T20I ended in a tie. Since we have already beaten Pakistan, our next target would be India. We always enjoy playing in India because the love shown by the crowd is truly impressive.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the upcoming T20I tri-nation series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the UAE.

The series will run from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The tri-series will serve as crucial preparation for all three teams ahead of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Originally, Pakistan was set to host Afghanistan for a bilateral T20I series in August. However, the PCB proposed converting it into a tri-nation series and shifting it to the UAE to provide better conditions for Asia Cup preparations.

The tournament will begin on Friday, August 29, with Pakistan facing Afghanistan at 7:00 PM local time. Each team will play the others twice before the top two sides meet in the final on September 7.

On Monday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced a 22-member preliminary squad for the tri-series and the Asia Cup.

Led by star spinner Rashid Khan, the squad will undergo a two-week training and preparation camp before being trimmed to 15 players for the tournaments.

Afghanistan’s Preliminary Squad for T20I tri-series and Asia Cup 2025

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad Lakanwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Bashir Ahmad.