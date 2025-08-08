Victoria Mboko beats Naomi Osaka to lift maiden WTA title

An undated picture of teenager Victoria Mboko. — Instagram/vickymboko

MONTREAL: Wildcard teenager Victoria Mboko staged a remarkable comeback to defeat four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 and capture her maiden WTA Tour title at the Canadian Open on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Canadian endured a shaky start, dropping the opening set 2-6 as Osaka dominated the early exchanges.

However, Mboko fought back in the second set, finding her rhythm and eventually outclassing the Japanese star to seal a career-defining victory.

Her path to the title was equally impressive, with notable wins over Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina en route to the final. The triumph will see Mboko soar from 85th to 24th in the world rankings.

Reflecting on her breakthrough, Mboko described the past fortnight as “insane,” noting the significance of playing in Montreal for the first time as a wildcard.

"These past two weeks have been insane, even getting the wild card to play here ... I was super happy to be playing in Montreal for the first time ever. I just remember feeling nervous, but really taking in the moment as much as I possibly could," Mboko said.

She admitted that making the final, let alone winning the title, had never crossed her mind.

"When I won my first round, I was super happy and super content. I would have never thought that I would have made it to the final let alone win the tournament.

"I have so many emotions going through my head, I can't even express it.I want to thank Naomi from an incredible match," Mboko said on court earlier.