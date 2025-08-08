Canzone’s walk-off single lifts Mariners to extra-inning win

Seattle Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone (left) celebrates with first baseman Donovan Solano after defeating the Chicago White Sox with a walk off single at T-Mobile Park on Aug 7, 2025. — Reuters .

SEATTLE: Dominic Canzone delivered a walk-off single in the 11th inning as the Seattle Mariners edged the Chicago White Sox 4-3 at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, completing a three-game sweep.

Eugenio Suarez set the stage for the decisive hit, scoring the winning run on Canzone’s one-out single to right off Brandon Eisert. The clutch moment came after Mitch Garver was intentionally walked to create a lefty-lefty matchup.

The Mariners improved to 6-1 on their current 10-game homestand. Randy Arozarena provided an early spark with a two-run homer in the third inning — his 23rd of the season, marking a career high.

Chicago fought back with solo home runs from Michael A. Taylor in the fifth and Brooks Baldwin in the seventh to level the score at 2-2.

The game stretched into extra innings, where both sides plated runs in the 10th. The White Sox briefly went ahead when Lenyn Sosa scored on a wild pitch by Eduard Bazardo.

Seattle responded in the bottom half when Arozarena raced home from second on a throwing error by Josh Rojas during Miles Mastrobuoni’s bunt attempt.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert struck out six over five innings, surrendering one run on two hits. Rookie Shane Smith impressed for Chicago, fanning eight and allowing two runs over five innings.

Reliever Jackson Kowar (2-0) worked a perfect top of the 11th to earn the win.

First baseman Josh Naylor left the game early with shoulder soreness and is listed as day-to-day.

The White Sox will travel to face the Cleveland Guardians next, while the Mariners will open a weekend series at home on Friday.