Rizwan eyes ODI series win against West Indies in tough Caribbean conditions

TRINIDAD: Pakistan’s ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has expressed confidence ahead of the three-match One-Day International series against the West Indies, set to begin on Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

In a video message shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Rizwan expressed confidence in his side’s preparations and readiness for the challenge.

Emphasising the importance of making a strong start to the series, the right-handed batter highlighted the blend of emerging talent and experienced campaigners in the squad.

“We are looking to put our best foot forward in the ODI format, and this away series in tough conditions promises to be a fine challenge for our young squad," Rizwan said.

"We have some exciting players like Sufyan Moqim and Hassan Nawaz, who are eager to prove their mettle in 50-over cricket,” he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter acknowledged the challenge of facing the West Indies at home.

“Playing West Indies in their backyard is never easy. With the help of the Almighty, we will look to express ourselves with both bat and ball to clinch the series. They have some exciting players too, which will add to the competitiveness of the matches,” he stated.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy will host only its second men’s ODI, the first being in 2023 when West Indies faced India.

The opening match will be a day-night fixture starting at 2:00 pm local time (11:00 pm Pakistan time), while the remaining two will be day games starting at 9:30 am local time (6:30 pm Pakistan time).

Historically, Pakistan and West Indies have faced each other in 137 ODIs. Pakistan have won 63 times, while West Indies have 71 victories to their name. Three matches — in 1991, 1993, and 2013 — ended in a tie.

The two sides first met in the 1975 Cricket World Cup. In bilateral series, Pakistan have won 11, while West Indies have claimed six. The 1993 five-match series ended 2-2. West Indies last defeated Pakistan in an ODI series in November 1991.

Pakistan arrived in Trinidad on August 5 after sealing a 2-1 T20I series win in Lauderhill, Florida. The team has since completed two training sessions.

The 15-man squad includes uncapped batter Hassan Nawaz, while opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the ODI series after sustaining a left hamstring strain during the second T20I.

Rizwan, who has captained Pakistan in 17 ODIs so far, joined the squad in Florida alongside Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, and Naseem Shah before flying to Trinidad.

For the unversed, Pakistan currently sit fourth in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, while West Indies are placed 10th.

Pakistan squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim