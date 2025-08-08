Rookie Baldwin blasts Braves past Marlins in series opener

Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin runs after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Truist Park on Aug 7, 2025. — Reuters

ATLANTA: Rookie Drake Baldwin blasted two home runs and drove in five runs as the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 8-6 on Thursday at Truist Park in the opener of a five-game series.

The Marlins got off to a strong start, racing to a 6-2 lead after four innings. But Baldwin’s explosive performance turned the tide. His three-run homer in the sixth inning — his 13th of the season — sparked the comeback.

He later delivered a game-tying RBI single in the seventh and scored the go-ahead run on Marcell Ozuna’s infield single.

Baldwin finished 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBIs. He and Ozuna also opened the scoring in the first inning with back-to-back home runs.

The Braves added an insurance run in the eighth when Jonathan Ornelas singled and later scored on a wild pitch.

Pierce Johnson (3-3) tossed a scoreless seventh to earn the win, while Raisel Iglesias struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 15th save. Marlins reliever Josh Simpson (0-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs — one earned — in just one-third of an inning.

Miami’s early offense came courtesy of a five-run second inning, featuring Eric Wagaman’s two-run triple and Graham Pauley’s two-run homer, followed by Agustin Ramirez’s RBI single in the fourth.

In Game Two on Friday, Miami’s Edward Cabrera is set to face Atlanta’s Bryce Elder.

With the victory, the Braves improved their record to 50-21 against the Marlins at Truist Park — their best home mark against any NL East opponent since the ballpark opened in 2017.