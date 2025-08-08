Former Pakistan coach appointed Australia's U19 boss for India series

Tim Nielsen and Jason Gillespie pictured during the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on August 21, 2024. – PCB

MELBOURNE: Former Australia men’s team coach and Pakistan’s former high-performance red-ball coach Tim Nielsen has been appointed as Australia’s Under-19 head coach for the upcoming home series against India, with the ICC U19 World Cup fast approaching.

Australia’s 15-member squad, announced by Cricket Australia (CA), will face India U19s in Brisbane and Mackay next month in three 50-over matches and two four-day Youth Tests.

The series will serve as their final bilateral contest before the U19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia in January 2026.

However, the squad will be without star batter Oliver Peake, who will be touring India with the Australia A side at the same time.

The Youth ODIs are scheduled for September 21, 24, and 26 at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The first Youth Test will be played at the same venue from September 30, while the second Test will be held in Mackay from October 7.

Nielsen coached the Australian men’s national team from 2007 to 2011 after serving as assistant to John Buchanan and later as head coach of CA’s now-defunct Centre of Excellence.

He later worked as South Australia and Adelaide Strikers’ high-performance manager before stepping down in February 2024.

Earlier this year, Nielsen briefly served as Pakistan’s high-performance red-ball coach alongside his close friend Jason Gillespie, who was Pakistan’s Test coach at the time.

His appointment to the U19 role follows the resignation of Lachlan Stevens as CA’s development coach.

This new U19 squad looks markedly different from the one that toured India in September–October last year, where Australia suffered 2-0 and 3-0 defeats in the Youth Test and Youth ODI series respectively.

Only four players — Simon Budge, Steve Hogan, Hayden Schiller, and Alex Lee Young — remain from that side.

India’s squad for the tour includes batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored a blistering 58-ball century in last year’s first Youth Test against Australia.

Peake, who also impressed with a century in the second Youth Test in India, earned his Australia A call-up after a stellar first-class debut for Victoria in March and a score of 92 for Australia A against Sri Lanka A last month.

Although still eligible for the U19 World Cup, Peake’s participation remains uncertain due to his commitments with the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL and Victoria’s Sheffield Shield campaign.

CA’s Head of National Development, Sonya Thompson, expressed excitement about the upcoming challenge.

"We're excited to continue our preparation for the ongoing ICC U19 World cup cycle, with an exciting squad of emerging players," Thompson said.

"The multi-format tour is designed to challenge players to adapt and grow, while also giving selectors and coaches meaningful insights ahead of the National U19 Championships in December.

"We're also thrilled to welcome Tim Nielsen as Head Coach of the National U19 squad. His extensive international experience and leadership will be instrumental in guiding and inspiring Australia's next generation of cricketers," he added.

Australia Under-19 squad: Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper

Reserves: Zed Hollick, Tom Paddington, Julian Osborne