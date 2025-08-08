Haider Ali, Salman Mirza dropped from Shaheens’ Top End T20 squad

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's young middle-order batter Haider Ali (Left) and left-arm pacer Salman Mirza. - AFP/Instagram/salmanmirza760

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made two changes to the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the upcoming Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia, scheduled from August 14 to 24.

Batter Haider Ali has been replaced by Mohammad Faiq after being temporarily suspended on disciplinary grounds, while fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr comes in for left-arm pacer Salman Mirza.

Salman was also left out of the national team for the recently concluded three-match T20I series against the West Indies, despite making a successful debut in the Bangladesh series, both of which Pakistan won.

The 31-year-old impressed with his exceptional bowling in the Bangladesh series, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in three matches at an impressive economy rate of 5.21.

The squad sees the inclusion of experience international stars Abdul Samad, who has featured in five T20Is, Faisal Akram (three ODIs) and Mubasir Khan (one T20I) will bring depth to the side.

Led by Muhammad Irfan Khan, the Shaheens will begin their campaign against Bangladesh ‘A’ on August 14.

The team will face Scorchers on August 16 and Renegades on August 18 at TIO Stadium, followed by matches against Kingsmen (August 19), Strikers (August 21), and Nepal (August 22) at DXC Arena. The semi-finals and final are set for August 24.

Pakistan 15-member squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan

Team management:

Ghulam Ali (head coach), Sami Ullah Niazi (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Muhammad Ibrahim (analyst) and Muhammad Aleem (physio)

Pakistan Shaheens fixtures: