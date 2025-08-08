West Indies suffer setback ahead of first ODI against Pakistan

Matthew Forde of the West Indies celebrates with captain Shai Hope and Roston Chase after dismissing Jacob Bethell of England during the first One Day International between the West Indies and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on October 31, 2024 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. - AFP

TRINIDAD: West Indies have been dealt a major blow ahead of the opening One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Pakistan, scheduled to begin on Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced via its official social media platforms that fast bowler Matthew Forde has been ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury.

The 23-year-old dislocated his left shoulder while attempting a catch during a training session on Wednesday.

Forde’s absence paves the way for uncapped academy pacer Johann Layne, who has been named as his replacement for the aforementioned series.

Pakistan, having recently won the T20I series 2-1 against the Caribbean side, will look to carry that momentum and confidence into the 50-over format.

However, the series opener faces a potential disruption due to inclement weather. Forecasts indicate mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 31°C.

Factoring in humidity, temperatures could feel as high as 37°C, with RealFeel Shade™ estimated at 34°C.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the day, including brief spells in the morning followed by light rain in the afternoon. Total expected precipitation is around 4.5 mm over 2.5 hours.

There is an 82% chance of rainfall and a 24% likelihood of thunderstorms, prompting spectators to prepare accordingly.

Winds are predicted to blow from the east-northeast at 11 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 35 km/h, further contributing to the unpredictable weather conditions.

Notably, all three ODIs in the series will be played at the same venue, with the second and third matches scheduled for August 10 and 12, respectively.

In ODI history between the two sides, West Indies hold a narrow lead. Out of 137 encounters, the Caribbean side has won 71 matches, while Pakistan has claimed victory in 63. Three matches have ended in no results.

Updated West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd.