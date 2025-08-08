Babar Azam on verge of achieving two major milestones in ODI cricket

Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on May 5, 2023. - AFP

TRINIDAD: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam is on the verge of reaching two significant milestones as the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies is set to take place on Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The 30-year-old is poised to break the record held by legendary opener Saeed Anwar for the most centuries by a Pakistani in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Anwar amassed 20 centuries in 247 matches and 244 innings. The former captain, currently on 19 centuries from just 131 matches and 128 innings, needs only one more ton to surpass Anwar’s long-standing record.

Most ODI Centuries by Pakistan Batters:

Saeed Anwar – 20 centuries in 247 matches

Babar Azam – 19* centuries in 131 matches

Mohammad Yousuf – 15 centuries in 281 matches

Fakhar Zaman – 11 centuries in 82 matches

Mohammad Hafeez – 11 centuries in 218 matches

In addition to eclipsing Saeed Anwar’s record, the 30-year-old is also on the verge of becoming the second-fastest batter in ODI history to score 20 centuries.

With 19 centuries in 128 innings, the right-handed batter is closing in on Virat Kohli’s mark of 20 centuries in 133 innings.

If he scores one more century within his next four innings, he will dethrone Kohli and become the second-fastest to reach the milestone — behind only South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who achieved it in 108 innings.

Fastest Players to 20 ODI Centuries: