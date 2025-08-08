Glenn McGrath predicts 5-0 clean sweep for This team in 2025-26 Ashes

Pat Cummins of Australia and Ben Stokes look on after England won the 3rd Test between England and Australia at Headingley on July 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. - AFP

Former Australian fast bowler and six-time Ashes winner Glenn McGrath has boldly predicted a 5-0 whitewash in favour of Australia in the upcoming 2025-26 Ashes series.

England, who haven’t won an Ashes series since 2015, have also struggled on Australian soil — failing to register a single Test win there since the 2010-11 tour. The most recent Ashes, held in 2023, ended in a 2-2 draw, with Australia retaining the urn.

In an interview with a British news outlet, McGrath stuck to his traditional 5-0 forecast during an interview with a British news outlet.

“It’s very rare for me to make a prediction, isn’t it? And I can’t make a different one-5-0,” McGrath stated.

“I’m very confident with our team. When you’ve got Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon firing in their home conditions, it’s going to be pretty tough. Plus, that track record England have had, it’d be interesting to see if they can win a Test,” he added.

The 55-year-old also highlighted the importance of the series for England's star batter Joe Root, who is yet to score a Test century in Australia despite accumulating 892 runs, including nine half-centuries.

“This series will be a big one for Root. He’s never really done that well in Australia, he’s not even got a 100 over there, so he’ll be keen to get out there. He’s in fine form,” he said.

Praising rising star Harry Brook, McGrath labelled his wicket as crucial for Australian bowlers.

“Brook’s the one that I’ve enjoyed watching,” added McGrath. “He just goes out there, plays his game, and takes it on. The Australians will need to get on him pretty early.

He further discussed key match-ups, especially focusing on England’s top order.

“Ben Duckett is such an aggressive opener. Zak Crawley would be keen to score a few more runs than he has previously.

It’s going to come down to England’s top and middle order versus the Australian pace attack and Lyon. That’s going to be a major battle,” he concluded.

The 2025-26 Ashes series is scheduled to kick off on November 21, with the opening Test set to take place in Perth.

Historically, Australia has had the upper hand in Ashes Tests, winning 140 out of 340 matches, while England has secured 108 victories. Australia also leads in Ashes series wins, with 34 triumphs compared to England's 32.