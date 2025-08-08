Imad, Amir shine as Northern Superchargers beat Welsh Fire in The Hundred

The collage of photos shows Northern Superchargers' all-rounder Imad Wasim (Left) and pacer Mohammad Amir. - ECB/X

LEEDS: Former Pakistan stars Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir produced standout bowling performances, while a crucial knock by Zak Crawley guided Northern Superchargers to a dominant eight-wicket victory over Welsh Fire in their opening match of The Hundred at Headingley on Thursday.

After being put in to bat, Welsh Fire managed 143-9 from their allotted 100 balls.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was the standout performer with the bat, scoring a quickfire 42 off 23 balls, including seven boundaries.

Fellow opener Steven Smith added 29 off 18 deliveries, while captain Tom Abell chipped in with 18 off 11. However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to make significant contributions.

For the Superchargers, Imad Wasim impressed with figures of 2/26 from 20 balls, maintaining a runs-per-ball (RPB) rate of 1.30.

Matthew Potts and Adil Rashid also picked up two wickets apiece, while Amir returned figures of 1/28 from his 20 balls at an RPB of 1.40.

In reply, Northern Superchargers chased down the 144-run target with ease, reaching the total in just 89 balls and losing only two wickets.

Opener Zak Crawley led the charge with a brilliant 67 off 38 balls, smashing five fours and four sixes. Dawid Malan supported him well with 41 off 29 balls, while captain Harry Brook sealed the victory with an unbeaten 25 off 15 balls.

Welsh Fire used seven bowlers in an attempt to contain the Superchargers, but only Riley Meredith managed to find success, claiming 2/33 from his 20 deliveries at an RPB of 1.65.

With this victory, Northern Superchargers have climbed to second place on the points table. They will play their second match of the tournament against Trent Rockets in Nottingham on Sunday.