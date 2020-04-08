Photo: AFP

India’s former cricketer Ashish Nehra is of the opinion that the glitzy Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can take place during the last quarter of the year, if the novel coronavirus pandemic dies down globally by October, Press Trust of India reported.

"Even if the IPL doesn't happen in August, (because) there are a lot of places in India that witness rains during that month and there are high chances that lots of matches will get cancelled," Nehra said.

"If things go back to normal around the world by October, we'll have a 100 per cent clearance," he reckoned.

The cash-rich T20 tournament was initially scheduled to begin on March 29 but was suspended till April 15 as the crisis unfolded across the world.



As of yet, the IPL 2020’s fate remains unclear, even if officials remain hell-bent over staging the tournament whenever the opportunity allowed.



October would be perfect to stage IPL 2020: Ashish Nehra