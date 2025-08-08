Khamzat Chimaev thanks Donald Trump for helping him with US visa

An undated photo of UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev. — Instagram/@khamzat_chimaev

UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev thanked Donald Trump for helping him with a United States visa, but voiced doubts over participation in the UFC White House event, international media reported on Thursday.

Chimaev has entered the US for the first time since 2022 for a title fight against South African middleweight UFC champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 on August 16, 2025, at Chicago’s United Centre.

Chimaev has been undefeated since his debut five years ago with a 14-0 record, while Du Plessis has also been impressive as he defeated Sean Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in February and a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

During an interview, Chimaev thanked US President Donald Trump for resolving his visa issues but expressed doubts about participation in the UFC White House event on July 4, 2026.

“This wasn’t my bad. This wasn’t my fault. Everyone knows I didn’t have the visa to the U.S. That’s why I didn’t fight only once in Abu Dhabi. So now Donald Trump is here, we go for a fight,” Chimaev said.

“If somebody wants to meet me, I never say no. Why should they do that? It’s putting a lot of athletes in a bad position with this. This is a sport that [brings] all the guys together, [brings] all countries together but they want to do some different ways. I don’t know why. I would be happy if they give me a fight there but I don’t think so”.

Khamzat Chimaev last fought in the US in September 2022 at UFC 279, where he won the fight against Kevin Holland through submission.

However, travel bans were imposed on him due to his association with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov by the US in 2020 for alleged human rights violations.