Henry, Conway give New Zealand early lead in second Zimbabwe Test

New Zealand's Matt Henry (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the first day of their second Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on August 7, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: Matt Henry’s five-wicket haul, followed by an unbeaten half-century from Devon Conway, put New Zealand in a commanding position on the opening day of the second Test against Zimbabwe here at the Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine’s decision to bat first backfired as his team’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 125 in 48.5 overs despite returning Brendan Taylor’s grit.

Taylor, playing his first Test since 2021, oversaw Zimbabwe’s batting expedition until the 33rd over and walked back after top-scoring with 44 off 107 deliveries, laced with six boundaries.

Following his dismissal, wicketkeeper batter Tafadzwa Tsiga took the reins of Zimbabwe’s innings and remained unbeaten with a 54-ball 33, featuring four boundaries.

Henry, who picked up nine wickets in the series opener at the same venue, continued his purple patch by taking a five-wicket haul off 40 runs in 15 overs. He was supported by fellow pacer Zakary Foulkes, who claimed four wickets, while Matthew Fisher made one scalp.

In response, New Zealand openers Conway and Will Young put their side in complete control by knitting a 162-run partnership.

The stand eventually culminated in the 35th over when Trevor Gwandu bowled Young, who scored 74 off 101 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries.

Conway, on the other hand, stood his ground firm and put together an unbeaten 12-run partnership with nightwatchman Jacob Duffy until the end of the day’s play.

At the stumps on day one, New Zealand were 174/1, leading by 49 runs with Conway and Duffy unbeaten on 79 and eight, respectively.